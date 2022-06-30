Three Teens Jump Off Cape Cod Bridge To Save Unconscious Boy In Water

A trio of teenagers from New York are being hailed as lifesavers for leaping off of a Cape Cod bridge Wednesday to save an unconscious boy who was struggling in the water.

The three teens were fishing near a bridge in the town of Centerville when a fifteen year-old boy jumped off of the bridge but then began to struggle, springing two of the boys into action to come to the boy’s aid while another surveyed the rescue, according to Boston.com.

3 teens from New York save drowning youth on Cape Cod, officials say https://t.co/W7NETVb9fF — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) June 30, 2022

The two boys that dove in to retrieve the struggling swimmer brought him to shore and safety workers from the close by Craigville Beach cared for the unconscious teen until first responders arrived shortly after, according to the report.

Three teenagers from #NewYork made a heroic rescue of another teenager on #CapeCod today. The boy had jumped off of Craigville Bridge in Centerville and lost consciousness in the water. Fire officials say the three NY teens, who were fishing, sprung to action. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/3bB4r0AsDW — Tim Dunn (@ConsiderMeDunn) June 30, 2022

When Centerville Fire Department first responders arrived on the scene the boy was still comatose, according to Boston.com. The boy was then transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

One of the New York teens that lunged into the water, Will Anagnos, remarked that initially he had a tough time with actually locating the boy in peril.

“I couldn’t see him,” Anagos said to local news outlet WBZ News.

“I didn’t really know what to do. I just pulled him out from under the water and then I brought him back to shore,” Anagos added.

The local fire department credited the the three teenagers with saving the young man’s life.