REPORT: Trey Lance Has Grown ‘Leaps And Bounds’ As A Quarterback

It sounds like San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is getting closer to being ready to take over the team.

The 49ers drafted Lance third overall in the 2021 NFL draft, but he played very sparingly last season as Jimmy Garoppolo was QB1 under center.

The belief is the 49ers will dump Jimmy G once Lance is ready to take over, and the young passer appears to have made some serious progress towards becoming QB1 for the 49ers.

Will The San Francisco 49ers Make A Massive Quarterback Decision? The Answer Is Complicated https://t.co/vsQ3TBAdPA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 24, 2022

The dual-threat passer has grown “leaps and bounds the past few months as far as playbook and voice in the locker room,” according to Peter Schrager during an interview with Pat McAfee.

You can listen to his full comments below.

“From what I’ve been told Trey Lance has grown leaps & bounds the past few months as far as playbook & voice in the locker room” ~@PSchrags#PMSLive #FTTB pic.twitter.com/yEeMQakXfY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 29, 2022

We all know the 49ers didn’t draft Lance to sit on the bench. The 49ers drafted the talented young man to take over the franchise. They want him starting as soon as he’s ready.

Last season, Jimmy G was the better option and Trey Lance was relegated to a very minor role.

49ers QB Gets Caught On A Hot Mic Sharing Vulgar Message After Beating The Packers https://t.co/DBOzDri25y — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 29, 2022

Now, it sounds like Lance is getting close to being the guy from a leadership and playing perspective. If you’re a fan of the 49ers, that has to excite you.

No disrespect to Jimmy G, but the ceiling with Lance is just way higher. He is an outstanding athlete, has a great arm and opens up the playbook.

Will he be QB1 when the season starts? It looks like it’s certainly shaping up that way!