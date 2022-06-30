Viral Video Appears To Show Texas A&M Staffer Telling Recruits They’ll Get Paid To Play For The Aggies

A video blowing up social media might be a major problem for the Texas A&M Aggies.

A video circulating the internet appears to show a staffer for the Aggies informing recruits they’ll get paid a ton of money to play for Texas A&M, according to Eleven Warriors. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video below. I have a feeling many of you will agree it’s going to be a problem!

Correct me if I’m wrong, but I thought you weren’t suppose to talk about money on these recruiting trips? “Yall getting a lot of money from the people behind these suites if you decide to come play here” Inducement? “NiL hAd nOtHiNg tO dO WiTh iT”#GigEm #CFB @NCAA pic.twitter.com/bsSpAoRIOX — Ewers Barber (@EwersBarber) June 30, 2022

To be clear, players are allowed to profit in the current era of college football, but NIL deals are supposed to be worked out once a player is on campus. The university isn’t supposed to have a role in it.

This video appears to cut against that line of thinking and the rules. This video appears to show a person clad in Aggies gear telling recruits the wealthy people in suites will pay them a ton of money!

That’s not at all what NIL is supposed to be about. Yes, players can get paid, but they’re not supposed to be promised fortunes as recruits.

Furthermore, Nick Saban got flamed for saying the Aggies bought their latest recruiting class, and all hell broke loose in the SEC as Jimbo Fisher tried to deny the charge.

Well, what does Jimbo have to say about this video? Something tells me he won’t be so vocal!

It looks like the war in the SEC is back on, and I’m here for it!