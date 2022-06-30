Editorial

Viral War Video Shows Ukraine Obliterating A House Containing Russians

Ukraine Strike (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1541832334487560194)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Another insane video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, a Ukrainian artillery strike absolutely leveled a house containing Russians, and the footage is the definition of war porn. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fire it up and give it a watch below.

Of all the war videos we’ve recently seen out of Ukraine, I think it’s safe to say that this one is among the best. That house got absolutely obliterated.

I guess that’s what happens when you play stupid games! You win stupid prizes.

When you invade a country, you better be ready to take some hits along the way, and the Ukrainians have been fighting like absolute dogs against the Russian invaders.

Despite having a much smaller military, they’ve managed to hang out and not bend the knee to Putin’s forces.

No matter how this situation ends, you have to respect the hell out of the resistance they’ve put up. You just love to see it!