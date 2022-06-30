Survey: NYC, SF And DC Ranked ‘Worst-Run’ Cities In America

Washington, D.C., San Francisco and New York City ranked as the top three “worst-run” cities in a June survey.

The survey by WalletHub measured the effectiveness of America’s 150 most populated cities and their leadership based on their operating efficiency. Efficiency was defined as “how well city officials manage and spend public funds by comparing the quality of services residents receive against the city’s total budget,” according to WalletHub.

Thirty-eight separate metrics were grouped together to create a “Quality of Service” score for each city, which found that Nampa, Idaho was the best-run city in America. The 38 metrics were placed in one of six categories: financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution, WalletHub noted.

Maybe it has something to do with the crime, cost, and homelessness https://t.co/QsYfUld9Nh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 27, 2022

Washington, D.C., was not at a disadvantage on this scale, excluding the outstanding long-term debt per capita metric, according to WalletHub. Even when that metric is removed, Washington, D.C. ranked dead-last as the “worst-run” city in America. (RELATED: Six Major US Cities Report Historic Increases In Violent Crime)

Residents of Washington, D.C., only slightly disagreed with the survey, with one telling Fox 5 that “I wouldn’t call it the worst-run city, although the metro is pretty terrible and the way the school systems are being run I wouldn’t say is great and some other mismanagement. Definitely not the worst but I would say up there.”

A majority of those ranked as the best-run cities were predominantly Republican-run, according to WalletHub. Cities with a large cohort of Democratic leadership ranked as the “worst-run,” with San Francisco and New York City taking the lead after D.C., the survey noted. Census data suggests that residents are fleeing many blue cities, with New York City losing 3.5% of its residents and San Francisco dropping 6.3% between July 2021 and May 2022.