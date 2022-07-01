Joe Turkel, Actor From ‘The Shining’ And ‘Blade Runner,’ Dead At 94

Joe Turkel, a highly esteemed actor best known for playing characters in “Blade Runner” and “The Shining,” died Monday at age 94.

His death at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California, was confirmed by a representative, thought the cause of his passing was not specified, according to Variety. Turkel earned over 140 acting credits during his lifetime, the New York Post reported. In addition to playing Lloyd the bartender in “The Shining,” Turkel worked closely with director Stanley Kubrick in “The Killing” and “Paths of Glory,” according to the outlet.

Joe Turkel, Bartender in the ‘The Shining’ and ‘Blade Runner’ Actor, Dies at 94 https://t.co/H9fGZdEqJJ — Variety (@Variety) July 1, 2022

Turkel had the role of Eldon Tyrell in “Blade Runner” and also appeared in “The Sand Pebbles,” “The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” and “Tormented,” among so many other works. His contributions to Hollywood and the world of entertainment were significant.

His final acting role was the 1990 movie "The Dark Side of the Moon," according to the New York Post.

Aside from his talents as an actor, Turkel was also a military man. He joined the Army at 17 before serving in Europe in World War II, according to the New York Post.

Turkel’s representative said he had created a memoir called “The Misery of Success” prior to his passing, Variety reported. His family reportedly plans to share that with his fans by publishing it later in year.

Turkel is survived by sons Craig and Robert, two daughters-in-law and brother David Turkel, according to the New York Post.