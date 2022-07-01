Cities In Texas Experience Record-Breaking Heat For Weeks

Texas cities such as San Antonio and Austin are reportedly experiencing a record number of 100-degree days in June.

San Antonio has experienced 17 days of 100-degree heat in the last month. The average number of days exceeding that temperature threshold in June is usually two, according to The Washington Post.

In Austin, this year was the first time the daily average maximum temperature was above 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Austin and San Antonio have both experienced their warmest month on record in May, according to NWS.

For several cities across Texas, June set a record for the most days the temperature reached more than 100 degrees, NWS reports. San Antonio broke its previous 2009 record this month, with 12 days over 100 degrees. Austin has already broken its 2008 record of 20 100-degree days, experiencing 21 days at such temperatures in June of this year. Del Rio broke its records of 23 days in 2018 and 1953, experiencing 24 days at 100-degree temperatures this June.

It was the warmest June on record in Austin and San Antonio and tied for the warmest in Del Rio. Also, records were set for # of 100 degree days:

2022 Record

SAT: 17(R) 12/2009

ATT: 21(R) 20/2008

AUS:15(R) 15/1998

DRT:24(R) 23/2018 and 1953 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 1, 2022

Texas is experiencing a severe drought during the summer of 2022, covering 90% of the state as of May. Extreme drought watering restrictions have been implemented, effective June 30.

Fire officials say 46 migrants were found dead in an 18-wheeler in San Antonio, Texas, on June 27. San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said the bodies were “hot to the touch.”

“They were suffering from heat stroke, heat exhaustion, no signs of water in the vehicle. It was a refrigerated tractor trailer, but there was no visible working AC unit on that rig,” Hood said.