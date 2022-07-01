‘It Felt Disgusting And Very Intrusive’: Two Of Ezra Miller’s Alleged Victims Share Their Experiences

Two alleged victims have come forward to detail their experiences with Ezra Miller and are shedding light on the scary moments they allegedly experienced with the disgraced actor.

One of the alleged victims chose to remain anonymous but spoke candidly about her attack, according to Variety. She was reportedly the woman in the now-viral video that surface in 2020 which shows Miller choking a woman and shoving her to the ground.

“All of a sudden, [they’re] on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face if I want to fight. My friend who’s filming sees [they’re] obviously not joking and it’s actually serious, so he stops filming, and pushes [them] off me as [they’re] still trying to fight me,” the victim said. Miller repeatedly shouted at her, saying, “This is what you wanted! This is what you wanted!” the victim said, according to Variety.

EXCLUSIVE: Two women have come forward to Variety with allegations of abusive misconduct by Ezra Miller, further expanding the picture of a disturbing pattern of behavior that’s dominated coverage of the actor in recent months. https://t.co/WFcnYePLM5 — Variety (@Variety) June 30, 2022

“I think it’s just fun and games — but then it wasn’t,” the alleged victim said as she described how abruptly Miller’s mood and behavior changed.

Carlos Reynir, the bartender at Prikið Kaffihús, where this incident took place, says when he attempted to assist the female victim, he was also attacked. “[Miller] grabs me by the throat as I’m trying to usher them out the [back] door and tells me they’re not leaving,” Reynir said, according to Variety.

“They proceeded to spit in my face several times, so with the final push I closed and locked the door,” he said, according to Variety. (RELATED: Ezra Miller Threatens Police With Hate Crime Charges While Handcuffed In Their Backseat)

Another woman named Nadia said she engaged in a consensual sexual relationship with Ezra for two years before becoming alarmed by his behavior towards her, according to Variety. She alleged that she invited Miller into her apartment in February of 2022, but when she told him not to smoke in her home, he turned on her, reported the outlet.

“That just set them off,” Nadia said, according to Variety. “I asked them to leave about 20 times, maybe more. They started insulting me. I’m a ‘transphobic piece of shit.’ I’m a ‘Nazi.’ It became so, so stressful for me. They were going around my house, looking at everything, touching everything, spreading tobacco leaves on the floor. It felt disgusting and very intrusive,” Nadia said, according to Variety.

“I totally felt unsafe,” she said.