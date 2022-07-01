Hailey Bieber Rocks A Little Hot Pink Corset Mini-Dress

Hailey Bieber posted three sizzling hot Instagram photos July 1st, and her hot pink corset mini-dress immediately generated over 2 million likes.

The short, skin-tight number was also liked by the supermodel’s husband, Justin Bieber, who was the first to comment on Hailey’s photo spread by posting a fire-flame emoji. Hailey’s dress featured a tiny corset-styled neckline that took a deep plunge, revealing the tan lines on the model’s chest. The textured, bright pink fabric was ruched at the side and connects to the thin straps with a jeweled clasp. Hot pink is the trending color of the summer of 2022, and Bieber wore it flawlessly.

Bieber’s dress was an ultra-short number that stopped up high on her thigh-line, barely covering the essential places. It was ribbed down the middle, and into the center of her torso.

She accented the ribbed details on the dress by wearing a stacked necklace that featured shimmering stones as well as a chain-linked necklace that was weaved into the mix.

Bieber added an extra pop to her outfit by wearing massive white platform boots that rose well above her ankle, and were oversized and chunky, especially when contrasted by the tiny, tight pink dress. (RELATED: Hailey Bieber Wows In Lacy Lingerie Photoshoot)

Madison Beer and Simone Biles were among the many big names that couldn’t resist commenting on Bieber’s hot number. The legendary Donatella Versace also lent her voice to the conversation. “Princess in pink 💕 you are SO beautiful Hailey!!!,” Versace wrote.

Tish Cyrus and Demi Lovato also chimed in to show their adoration of Bieber’s ultra sexy images.