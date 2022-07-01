REPORT: Jeremy Giambi Shot Himself, Suffered Serious Head Injury Before His Suicide

Jeremy Giambi died after he shot himself in the chest.

The former baseball star was found dead in an apparent suicide back in February, and the tragic details from his death are now out.

REPORT: Former Baseball Star Commits Suicide https://t.co/AvGm4k91m4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 11, 2022

The autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Department Of Coroner claims the former MLB star died after he shot himself in the heart, according to the New York Post.

The autopsy report also claims that Giambi suffered a serious head injury months before his suicide after getting hit by a baseball. The former A’s player “had not been the same since and was very negative, emotional and paranoid since the head injury,” according to the same report.

Former Baseball Star Tragically Dies At The Age Of 47 https://t.co/k3ieNlXUzg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 10, 2022

This is a tragic situation, and it’s an unfortunate reminder that you never know what someone might be struggling with. People often have demons they’re battling, and sometimes, it’s a fight that has a tragic end.

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi. We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/sBSEyRb2z4 — Oakland A’s (@Athletics) February 9, 2022

Giambi was a hell of an athlete, and that’s how he should ultimately be remembered. Yes, his life came to a horrific end, but that doesn’t negate the fact he made the MLB.

Horrible news: Jeremy Giambi passed away today at his parents’ home in Southern California, according to his agent, Joel Wolfe. Jason and the family request that their privacy be respected during this difficult time. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 9, 2022

If you’re struggling with something, reach out and get some help. Our thoughts and prayers are with Giambi’s family during this difficult time.