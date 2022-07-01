Editorial

REPORT: Jeremy Giambi Shot Himself, Suffered Serious Head Injury Before His Suicide

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - APRIL 11: Left fielder Jeremy Giambi #7 of the Oakland Athletics walks on the infield between innings during the MLB game against the Texas Rangers at The Ballpark in Arlington, Texas on April 11, 2002. The Rangers won 7-0. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Jeremy Giambi died after he shot himself in the chest.

The former baseball star was found dead in an apparent suicide back in February, and the tragic details from his death are now out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Department Of Coroner claims the former MLB star died after he shot himself in the heart, according to the New York Post.

The autopsy report also claims that Giambi suffered a serious head injury months before his suicide after getting hit by a baseball. The former A’s player “had not been the same since and was very negative, emotional and paranoid since the head injury,” according to the same report.

This is a tragic situation, and it’s an unfortunate reminder that you never know what someone might be struggling with. People often have demons they’re battling, and sometimes, it’s a fight that has a tragic end.

Giambi was a hell of an athlete, and that’s how he should ultimately be remembered. Yes, his life came to a horrific end, but that doesn’t negate the fact he made the MLB.

If you’re struggling with something, reach out and get some help. Our thoughts and prayers are with Giambi’s family during this difficult time.