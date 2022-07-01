‘Burning America To The Ground’: Liberals Blast SCOTUS EPA Decision

Liberals sharply criticized the Supreme Court’s decision in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency that restricted limits on emissions.

“The court is utterly fraudulent,” Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland said during an appearance on MSNBC.

Other liberals reiterated calls to end the filibuster and to “expand” the Supreme Court.

Liberals lambasted the Supreme Court after the justices ruled the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) exceeded its authority Thursday.

The high court issued a 6-3 decision in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency Thursday that limits the power of government agencies. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the EPA exceeded its authority when it sought to impose caps on power plant emissions.

“The decades-long fight to protect citizens from corporate polluters is being wiped out by these MAGA extremist justices,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer posted on Twitter. “Every Republican who helped seat these justices is complicit.”

“The court is utterly fraudulent, and the only thing that could explain their decisions is right-wing Republican dogma,” Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland told MSNBC host Chris Hayes Thursday evening. (RELATED: ‘What Other Judicial Outrage Must We Endure?’: Dems Call For Expanding SCOTUS After String Of Losses)

“The SCOTUS—which has 0 climate scientists—just ruled 6-3 that the EPA, which Congress specifically created to protect the environment, does not have the authority to protect the environment,” Qasim Rashad, host of “The Qasim Rashad Show” on Sirius XM, posted on Twitter. “GOP is literally burning America to the ground & we can’t even abolish the filibuster.”

Former Secretary of Labor Robert B. Reich also slammed the court’s decision.

“The illegitimate Supreme Court just targeted a 38-year-old precedent that empowers federal agencies to protect you,” Reich posted. “They want you to drink dirty water, eat contaminated food, and breathe filthy air. Doesn’t sound ‘pro-life’ to me.”

Some of the most liberal members of the House of Representatives also lambasted the ruling.

“This extremist, radical Supreme Court isn’t just rolling back fundamental rights – they’re endangering our planet and our future,” Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, posted. “Enough is enough. End the filibuster and expand the Court.”

“Fascist SCOTUS guts the EPA’s ability to regulate carbon emissions, fight climate change,” Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, said. “The federal government will be restricted from regulating anything of significance in the absence of a clear Congressional directive to do so.”

Schumer, Raskin, Jayapal and Tlaib did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

