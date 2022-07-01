REPORT: Here’s What Life Will Look Like After Prison For Sex Offender R. Kelly

R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking, racketeering in connection with sex crimes he committed in the 90s, and his life is going to be dramatically different well after he is released from prison.

Kelly will be in his 80s when he’s released from jail, and will be obligated to participate in sexual disorder therapy, according to TMZ. In addition to the mandatory counseling, the disgraced musical artist will also have to identify as a sexual offender to anyone that chooses to live with him, and will not be permitted to contact anyone under the age of 18, according to TMZ.

R. Kelly will be in his 80s when/if he gets out of prison, but there are still concerns the old man will remain a threat — especially to minors — so, he’ll have to live under a slew of strict conditions and counseling. https://t.co/8oyY5ZJATd — TMZ (@TMZ) July 1, 2022

Judge Ann M. Donnelly ordered mandatory mental health treatment if and when Kelly is released from federal prison, and has put stringent measures in place to lessen his chances of reoffending. This stems from testimony from prosecutors which cited Kelly’s continued criminal and sexually exploitative actions well after standing trial for sex crimes in Chicago, according to TMZ.(RELATED: ‘It Felt Disgusting And Very Intrusive’: Two Of Ezra Miller’s Alleged Victims Share Their Experiences)

BREAKING: R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/viwQu3hHEq — RapTV (@Rap) June 29, 2022

If Kelly wants to spend any amount of time with a minor under the age of 18, or another individual convicted of a sex offense, he has to do so with a therapist present, or with an appointed adult that is capable of monitoring the visit, according to TMZ. Any such requests would have to be previously approved by Kelly’s parole officer, reported the outlet.

Kelly will be placed on mandatory supervised release for a full 5 years after his prison term concludes, and this is just in relation to this one particular sentence. Kelly currently faces one other federal trial and two state trials which may see the artist facing additional sentencing and lifestyle restrictions, according to TMZ.