‘They Just Use Immigrants For Political Power’: Texas Rep Mayra Flores Has Warning For Democrats

Republican Texas Rep. Mayra Flores told the Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura that Democrats “use immigrants for political power” in an exclusive interview.

Speaking with the Caller, Flores said she flipped the Texas’ 34th congressional district because of funding, noting the district already had strong conservative values.

“I believe that the reason why this district hadn’t been flipped is we didn’t have the funding,” Flores said. “This district is already conservative, we’re all about faith, family and hard work. That’s who we are by nature, so I believe that because of my story, being born in Mexico, coming here to the U.S., working in the cotton fields, working at a young age, graduating from high school, becoming a respiratory care practitioner, a border patrol wife, the mother of four young children, that’s the American dream. That’s who we are today.”

“My story resonated with the people [in my district],” she continued.

Flores said she’s not concerned about her reelection in November, where she faces Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, who currently represents the 15th district. (RELATED: Biden’s Approval Rating Among Hispanics Sinks Deeper Underwater)

Gonzalez chose to run in the 34th district following redistricting.

“The strategy stays the same, the lines don’t change the values of the district,” Flores said. “I’m the incumbent, I am the congresswoman.”

“[Gonzalez] thought it would be an easier win for him, it did not get harder for me. If I continue to focus on the issues that matter … we’re gonna win the reelection through hard work.”

“These are people that claim they’re for immigrants, these are people that claim they’re for women, they’re for people of color, they’re not supporting me. They just use immigrants for political power. I support immigration, and that is why my focus will be improving the legal process so that good people who want to come here and work hard for the American dream don’t have to go through hell for the American Dream.”

Flores is a first-time candidate who won Texas’ 34th district in a special election. Flores received endorsements from House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The 34th district leans 17 points toward Democrats, according to FiveThirtyEight.