Midwest Dude Goes Viral Mocking NYC Corner Stores. The Mob Quickly Descends

A Midwest man who moved to New York has reportedly lost his job after he mocked NYC bodegas and triggered the cancel culture mob.

Griffin Green, who recently moved to the Big Apple for a job at software company Outreach, posted a TikTok video about bodegas in the South Bronx.

“I’ve literally been to like five of those now, and I don’t know what the fuck I’m about to do for dinner,” Green said. “Like, where are the Krogers and the Whole Foods at? I’m about to eat fuckin’ cereal and ramen for dinner.”

Original account went private so here’s the video. pic.twitter.com/u9qKxhM7vC — scuffed b. wiley (@scuffedbob) June 29, 2022

Green also posted a TikTok about being the only “white dude” in the gym, according to Reason. (RELATED: ‘Bigotry’: Obama Goes Off On Critics Of Cancel Culture, Identity Politics)

“I’m in the Bronx for a few weeks so I’m like the only white dude in this whole gym, so I got this NAACP shirt so these people via with me more,” Green said in a video.

The videos spurred immediate backlash online, and Green lost his job, according to Reason.

Outreach told Reason they fired Green because he briefly displayed his offer letter, which was marked as confidential, in a TikTok video.

“It is against company policy for employees to leak private and confidential information, and grounds for termination,” Outreach said in a statement to Reason. “We remain committed to building our culture that finds strength in our diversity, equity and inclusion — and a company where all can succeed.”

Green told the outlet, however, that on his second day at the job HR informed him he had been terminated due to sharing the confidential letter and the backlash the company was facing.

“People can be painted as these mean awful people when really they’re just trying to explore new things,” Green told the outlet. “I was exploring New York for the first time … I didn’t know that people do grocery shopping at these corner stores.”

“It was more of an intent to almost like make fun of myself for being a new person in the city,” Green reportedly said.

Outreach responded to a tweet of one of the viral videos and said Green “is no longer an employee of outreach.” In a separate tweet, the company noted that it “always welcome[s] feedback from the community, as Outreach continues to build our culture that finds strength in our diversity, equity, and inclusion.”