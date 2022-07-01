Miles Bridges’ Wife Shares Horrifying Injury Photos After Alleged Attack

Miles Bridges’ wife Mychelle Johnson has broken her silence after he allegedly attacked her.

The Charlotte Hornets player was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge after an alleged attack, and Johnson shared horrifying photos of her injuries after the alleged attack, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She wrote the following on Instagram when explaining the situation.

I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It’s unethical, it’s immoral, it’s truly SICK. It hurts my heart because I’ve always had hope, and so much love and as scary as this is for me to do it’s time I stand up for myself. I won’t be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than anyones ‘image’.… a fracture nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn muscles in my neck from being choked until i went to sleep and a severe concussion. I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That’s all i want. It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything. Please respect my families privacy and stop with the disgusting rumors and allegations.

You can see photos of her injuries below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelley 👼🏽 (@thechelleyj)

This is an incredibly troubling situation, and that’s putting it lightly. Bridges has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty, but these photos paint a horrific picture.

According to the medical report she shared, she was strangled, suffered a concussion, a fractured nasal bone, serious injury to her ribs and a strain to a neck muscle.

NBA Star Reportedly Arrested On Incredibly Serious Charge. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/Pw9IpwodAM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 30, 2022

If Bridges is guilty of harming his wife, he deserves to have the book thrown at him. Clearly, something happened and it wasn’t just the mild exchange of some words.

Look at her face in the photos! Look at the photo of her torso! It’s downright disgusting.

Hopefully, the police get to the bottom of what happened and deal with it accordingly. This whole situation makes me sick, and I’m sure I’m not alone in that feeling.