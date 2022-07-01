Editorial

Police Officer Mistakes Bo Byram For A Fan During Stanley Cup Parade, Threatens To Arrest Him

Bo Byram (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/spittinchiclets/status/1542597002898407424)

A police officer had an awkward exchange with Colorado Avalanche player Bo Byram during the Stanley Cup parade.

The Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Stanley Cup, and during the Thursday parade, a cop stopped the defenseman because he thought he was a fan who jumped the fence. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At one point, it sounds like the cop asks Byram if he wants to go to jail as people shout at the cop he’s a player. You can watch the funny video in the tweet from Spittin’ Chiclets below.

I know it’s very easy to drag the cop in this situation, but the man was just doing his job. It’s the NHL. It’s not the NFL or the NBA.

NHL players look like normal people and Byram was hanging out by the fence ready to slam some beers. It’s not unreasonable for a police officer to see him and just assume he was an overly excited fan.

All things considered, I thought the officer was incredibly relaxed. He asked Byram to get on the other side of the fence and then appeared to ask him if he wanted to go to jail if he didn’t.

Is it a bit of an embarrassing mistake? Sure, but let’s not villainize the officer. He was just doing his job, and I hardly blame him for not recognizing a defenseman from the Avalanche.

It’s not like it was LeBron James or Aaron Rodgers.

Fortunately, Byram got back to the team and all is well that ends well! I sure hope he enjoyed those beers!