‘Karine Was Not Set Up To Succeed’: DeSantis Spokeswoman Lambasts Biden’s Press Secretary

A spokeswoman for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre “was not set up to succeed.”

“I’m not going to defend her, she has blatantly lied about my boss from the White House briefing room,” Christina Pushaw posted on Twitter Thursday, “But, Karine was not set up to succeed. Biden gave her this job as his approval collapses and the country faces multiple crises.”

“She wasn’t set up to succeed because frankly she has a very difficult job cleaning up the messes Biden leaves in every public appearance, like his attack on SCOTUS at the NATO summit yesterday,” Pushaw told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Pushaw provided instances where Jean-Pierre lied about DeSantis to TheDCNF.

Pushaw pointed to statements Jean-Pierre made about Florida’s recently-passed parents rights bill being “targeted at LGBTQ kids,” telling TheDCNF the legislation was about “age appropriate sex education regardless of orientation.”

“She just lied 2 weeks ago when she stated that Florida ‘reversed course’ on child Covid vaccination — our position has never changed and has always been clear and consistent,” Pushaw said, referring to comments DeSantis made in June.

Jean-Pierre replaced Jen Psaki as White House press secretary in May, becoming the first black woman, immigrant and lesbian to serve in the role. (RELATED: Karine Jean-Pierre Won’t Say Whether Biden Will Accept SCOTUS Ruling On Roe As ‘Legitimate’)

“Who’s Christina Pushaw?” a White House spokesman said to The DCNF when asked for comment.

