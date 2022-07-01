R. Kelly Put On Suicide Watch In Jail

R. Kelly was put on suicide watch Friday in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, due to his fame and the nature of his crimes.

Kelly’s suicide watch began just days after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking dating back to the 1990s, according to CNN. Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean stated that this move was made in spite of the fact that Kelly is not suicidal. “The irony of putting someone on suicide watch when they’re not suicidal is it actually causes more harm,” Bonjean said, according to CNN.

Bonjean spoke to prosecutors and reported that Kelly was afraid of being put on suicide watch, according to CNN. The 55-year-old disgraced artist was supposed to email his lawyer after he was taken back into the detention center after his sentencing, but he failed to do so, reported the outlet.

“It’s punishment for being high-profile. And it’s horrifying frankly,” Bonjean said. (RELATED: ‘It Felt Disgusting And Very Intrusive’: Two Of Ezra Miller’s Alleged Victims Share Their Experiences)

Kelly’s lawyer insisted the move was unnecessary in Kelly’s case. “To put someone under suicide watch under those conditions is cruel and unusual when they don’t need it,” Bonjean stated.

After his sentencing Wednesday, Kelly still faced additional federal charges in Illinois and a state trial in Minnesota, according to TMZ.