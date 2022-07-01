Editorial

REPORT: Jaylon Ferguson Died After Taking Cocaine And Fentanyl

Oct 18, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (45) walks off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Jaylon Ferguson reportedly died after taking drugs.

A medical examiner in Baltimore found the former Baltimore Ravens player died after taking cocaine and fentanyl, according to TMZ. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The overdose has been ruled an accident, according to the same report.

This is a tragic situation, and it’s a horrible reminder that you shouldn’t mess with serious drugs. Ferguson should have had his entire life ahead of him.

He should have had several more great years in the NFL and then decades of life after that.

Instead, he died at the age of 26 after reportedly taking a lethal mixture of cocaine and fentanyl. It’s absolutely tragic, and there’s not much else that needs to be said.

It’s beyond me why anyone would consume hard drugs given the fentanyl crisis in America. You’re playing Russian Roulette with your life every time you do.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Ferguson’s family during this incredibly sad time.