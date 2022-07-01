Presidential Historian Slams Liz Cheney For Attacking GOP During Reagan Library Speech

A long-time Republican said that Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming is “making a career” out of slamming the GOP during a Thursday night appearance on Fox News.

“When I saw that she was going to speak at the Reagan library, the first thing that came to my mind is Reagan’s famous 11th Commandment: Thou shalt not speak ill of a fellow Republican,” Craig Shirley, a member of the Board of Governors for the Reagan Ranch, told Laura Ingraham. “[S]he’s made a career – at least recently – of speaking ill of fellow Republicans, not just Donald Trump. So why they would have her there, I have no idea.” (RELATED: Pollster Dumps Cold Water On Dem Hopes Their Jan. 6th Theater Will Sway Voters)

Cheney, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, is one of two Republicans appointed to the Jan. 6 Select Committee by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who earlier blocked Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana from serving on the committee.

WATCH:

Cheney labeled Trump a “domestic threat” who seeks to “unravel the foundations of our Constitutional Republic” before going on to claim that many Republicans “made themselves willing hostages to this dangerous and irrational man” during a Wednesday speech at the Reagan Library.

Her disapproval ratings have topped 70% in the polls, according to CNN.

Shirley predicted the Reagan Library would not see a Republican debate as a result of hosting Cheney’s speech.

Cheney formally declined to comment through a spokesman when contacted by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

