REVIEW: ‘The Terminal List’ With Chris Pratt Is Amazing Television

“The Terminal List” is incredible.

The highly-anticipated show with Chris Pratt is out on Amazon, and after crushing the first episode, I can already tell this series is going to be a giant hit. (RELATED: Watch The Sinister New Trailer For ‘The Terminal List’ With Chris Pratt)

The series is based on a legendary book of the same name from Jack Carr that follows a Navy SEAL unraveling a dark conspiracy and hunting for revenge.

Without giving anything away for those who haven’t read the book and just want to watch the show, “The Terminal List” is an unbelievably chilling experience.

Right now, America is craving solid entertainment options that inject adrenaline into the soul and we can crush a few beers as we watch.

“The Terminal List” provides us that in spades.

During my interview with Jack Carr, he said the show would keep the same darkness and violence that fans came to love in the book. Well, he wasn’t kidding.

The first 15 minutes of the show, which is slightly changed from the book, is grisly as all hell. Bullets fly and bodies drop and it’s a solid R-rating in terms of violence.

Again, that’s what fans were hoping to see, and it’s exactly what we got.

I had insanely high hopes for “The Terminal List,” and through the premiere, my expectations have been easily succeeded. Carr gave us an epic book and Amazon and Pratt have no given us an epic show. What an absolute home run for everyone involved!