REPORT: Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Are Engaged To Be Married

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are reportedly engaged, and inside sources indicate Alwyn popped the question months ago, according to The Sun.

It has been reported that 32-year-old British heartthrob Alwyn purchased a ring for Swift that she only wears “behind closed doors,” in an effort to keep their personal lives private and tucked away from the prying eyes of the media, according to The Sun. It appears that members of their own team are unaware of the engagement, according to sources reporting to The Sun.

Taylor Swift is engaged to Joe Alwyn: report https://t.co/mLbzJTRbft pic.twitter.com/ycs9s56TGY — New York Post (@nypost) June 30, 2022

Swift and Alwyn met at the 2016 Met Gala and began dating in October that year, according to Brides. They have maintained a very close, yet very secretive relationship over the years, refusing to give fans too much information about the inner workings of their romance.

“Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy, and very, very in love,” a source revealed June 29, according to The Sun.

“They’ve actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too,” the source said.(RELATED: Robert Kraft Is Engaged To His Girlfriend Dana Blumberg, According To Tommy Hilfiger)

Wait, so you’re telling us that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been secretly engaged for months and have already started to plan the wedding 😱https://t.co/acawrCx5cE — Metro (@MetroUK) July 1, 2022

“Taylor has a beautiful ring but she only wears it when she’s at home — ie behind closed doors,” the source said, according to The Sun.

“They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them.”

Fans that are expecting Alwyn and Swift’s nuptials to include a lavish affair and a star-studded party, might want to walk back their excitement. “If and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant — like them,” the source said, according to The Sun.

Neither Alwyn nor Swift have publicly announced their engagement at this time.