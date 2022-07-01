Editorial

USC And UCLA Officially Join The Big Ten, Will Start Competition In 2024

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) hands off the ball to running back Travis Dye (26) during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
USC and UCLA are officially headed to the Big Ten.

News broke Thursday afternoon that the traditional PAC-12 powers were in talks to join the B1G, and it’s now official. The conference announced Thursday night that the Trojans and Bruins have agreed to join the B1G and will begin play in 2024. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s still hard for me to believe this is real, but here we are! Imagine telling someone just a couple years ago that USC and UCLA would join the B1G.

Nobody would have believed you. Yet, here we are and this is a very real situation. UCLA and USC are joining the B1G in a couple years. It’s nothing short of incredible.

The B1G is also going to print money going forward. The conference goes from coast to coast, dominates the biggest TV markets in America and the next TV deal could be worth several billion annually.

The SEC made a big move by adding Texas and Oklahoma, but this is next level given the financial implications. I’m not sure how the B1G can be touched when it comes to money after this.

While there are opinions all over the place on this situation, I’ll just say that we’re entering a new era of college sports, and as a B1G man, I can’t wait to see how it all shakes out.