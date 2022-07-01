Washington Will ‘Examine Options And Opportunities’ After USC And UCLA Join The Big Ten

It sounds like Washington might be eyeing an exit from the PAC-12.

USC and UCLA are leaving the PAC-12 for the Big Ten starting in 2024, and the decision has sent shockwaves through the world of college football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it sounds like more teams might be ready to split.

“We have been in close contact with our leadership and peers in the PAC-12 and are working together to examine options and opportunities…We are confident that we will continue to increase the strength of our athletic programs and the success and well-being of our student-athletes,” the Huskies said in a statement Friday morning. You can read the full statement below.

Welcome to our new reality. College football will always be remembered as the time before USC and UCLA chose to leave and the time after.

We’re now in the latter, and this is our life as college football fans going forward.

With UCLA and USC running to the Big Ten, the race is now on for any other solid team to attempt to land in the SEC or B1G. Nobody wants to be left out in the cold, and you can bet your life Oregon and Washington are going to do their best to get to the Big Ten while they still can.

So, while their statement might sound like they’re looking for unity, it reads to me like they’re starting the process of leaving.

If the B1G wants them, let’s take them! The war to dominate college football is on, and the B1G must do whatever is necessary to win!