‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Says Beth Dutton Has ‘Big Dick Energy’

Kelly Reilly recently dropped an incredible quote about her “Yellowstone” character.

The star actress has become known for playing Beth Dutton in the hit show with Kevin Costner, and her thoughts on the only Dutton daughter are pretty blunt. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

“To have that inner fight, for right or wrong, for whatever it is, I find that admirable. I find that a character that I want to stand behind, or to have stand with me. We can go, ‘Oh, my God, that’s awful what she does. She destroys people. She}s unkind, she’s ruthless,’ but when she’s standing in righteousness, it is the same amount of power. It’s the same amount of big dick energy,” Reilly told Vanity Fair when talking about her legendary character.

It’s hard to disagree with her assessment of the situation! Beth Dutton is on a different level when it comes to her behavior, and that’s why fans love her.

She is aggressive, volatile, unpredictable but she also has a softer side. She’s fiercely loyal to her father, Rip, and Kayce, and she’s growing close with Carter.

While Beth Dutton is hard to deal with at times, I don’t think anyone would disagree that she has BDE. She’s not someone you want to mess with.

That much is for sure, and we’ve seen it time and time again through four seasons.

I think I speak for everyone when I say we’re excited and ready to see what we get in season five when it drops Nov. 13. Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Yellowstone” updates as we have them!