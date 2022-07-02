ESPN’s Elle Duncan Pushes Fathers To Be Pro-Abortion To Support Their Daughters

ESPN star Elle Duncan recently went on a bizarre rant about how dads need to be pro-abortion.

In the aftermath of Roe v. Wade being overturned, we've seen a never ending stream of hot takes and downright strange comments on abortion laws being kicked back to the states.

Well, you can add the ESPN personality to the list.

ESPN Star Has Bizarre On-Air Reaction To The Supreme Court Striking Down Roe V. Wade https://t.co/4X6a4notqF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 27, 2022

Duncan said there are a lot of #GirlDads who love social media posts with their daughters, but “strip girls of their constitutional rights, silence.”

She further added, “I want dads watching to ask themselves a really honest question and I mean that. How does the sentiment of being a #GirlDad evolve beyond superficial social media posts into actual advocacy?…Can you confidently state to the women in your lives that you’ve used your power and privilege as men for their betterment? That you’ve done all you can to ensure at the very least they’ll have the same rights afforded to decades of women before them?”

You can watch the full video of her bizarre comments below.

No matter what your thoughts are on abortion, I don’t think it’s a stretch to say these comments from Duncan are very strange. It was an incredibly uncomfortable video to watch.

Apparently, if you don’t want your daughters to get abortions, you can’t be a #GirlDad anymore!

‘Slaughtered’: Famous Sports Host Goes On Disgusting Abortion Rant https://t.co/UaRFgYW91Q — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 30, 2022

It’s kind of dark and demented, right? Imagine claiming the standard that you love your daughters is that you want them to be able to abort their potential kids.

I don’t even have kids and I can still see how unbelievably strange such a standard is. Why did Duncan think this was a good idea to stay publicly?

Pro-life Democrat has a sign thanking Catholics for striking down Roe v. Wade. Very peaceful conversation going on. pic.twitter.com/uo425iTWPu — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 24, 2022

