Jessica-Rose Clark Appears To Suffer Serious Injury During Loss To Julija Stoliarenko At UFC 276

Jessica-Rose Clark (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/pureknockouts/status/1543364887639834624)

Jessica-Rose Clark appeared to be in a world of pain Saturday night during her loss to Julija Stoliarenko.

During the first round of the UFC 276 bout, Clark appeared to possibly snap or dislocate part of her arm, and the video is difficult to stomach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s sickening.

It’s hard to tell what exactly happened to Clark, but it’s clear that something really bad happened to her arm. Look at the way it was bent once Stoliarenko let go!

I’m not a medical expert, but I’m pretty sure that’s not how arms are supposed to look!

Hopefully, her elbow or shoulder was just dislocated. Again, I can’t tell what happened but if the choices are between a bone snapping or something dislocating, the latter is better.

If it’s a snapped bone, UFC fans might not see Clark fight again for a very long time.

Let’s all hope she heals up as quickly as possible!