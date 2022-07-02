Jessica-Rose Clark Appears To Suffer Serious Injury During Loss To Julija Stoliarenko At UFC 276

Jessica-Rose Clark appeared to be in a world of pain Saturday night during her loss to Julija Stoliarenko.

During the first round of the UFC 276 bout, Clark appeared to possibly snap or dislocate part of her arm, and the video is difficult to stomach.

Give it a watch below. It’s sickening.

Julija Stoliarenko submits Jessica-Rose Clark in the first round!! #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/OweL4flZsE — Pure Finishes (@PureKnockouts) July 2, 2022

It’s hard to tell what exactly happened to Clark, but it’s clear that something really bad happened to her arm. Look at the way it was bent once Stoliarenko let go!

I’m not a medical expert, but I’m pretty sure that’s not how arms are supposed to look!

Hopefully, her elbow or shoulder was just dislocated. Again, I can’t tell what happened but if the choices are between a bone snapping or something dislocating, the latter is better.

If it’s a snapped bone, UFC fans might not see Clark fight again for a very long time.

Second straight first round armbar loss for Jessica-Rose Clark. Massive win for Stoliarenko. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 2, 2022

Let’s all hope she heals up as quickly as possible!