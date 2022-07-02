‘We’re All Angry’: Jon Voight Calls For Biden’s Impeachment

Actor and father of Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight took to Twitter Tuesday to deliver a plea for President Joe Biden’s impeachment.

The movie actor and former star of the TV series, Ray Donovan, called on Americans to “share joy once again” and “see eye to eye.” “We’re all feeling very unsafe. We’re all angry. And let’s remember why. It starts with the seat of the president of the United States,” Voight said.

He went on to say that Biden, “has wronged this nation’s glory. He has taken down our morals, our true gift of the land of the free. He must be impeached. We cannot wait another second having him dictate our path.”

Voight has long identified as a conservative in Hollywood and was the first recipient of the National Medal of Arts, awarded by President Trump in 2019. The actor praised Donald Trump following a State of the Union address in 2020, referring to him as “the greatest president.” (RELATED: Jon Voight Defends Donald Trump, Blasts De Niro For His Criticism)

Currently, the clip has garnered nearly 11,000 likes and over 3,000 retweets. It also drew the attention of fellow actor William Baldwin, who reportedly re-tweeted the message and stated, “His own children hate him,” according to Fox News.

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted her “agreement” with Voight’s message and announced her introduction of four articles of impeachment with the accompanying hashtag “#ImpeachBiden.”