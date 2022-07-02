Lindsay Lohan Announces Once Secret Wedding

Lindsay Lohan revealed on Instagram July 2 that she and her fiancé Bader Shammas are married.

Lohan and Shammas were married in a very intimate ceremony hours before Lohan celebrated her 36th birthday, according to Page Six. The couple has been engaged since November 2021, after Shammas proposed to Lohan with a stunning Harry Winston engagement ring, Page Six reported. “I am the luckiest woman in the world.,” Lohan wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

“You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” Lohan gushed as she announced her new marriage to her 10.9 million Instagram followers.

“I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖,” Lohan wrote.

Lohan and Shammas first met when the actress was living in Dubai, and her father approves of the couple’s relationship, Page Six reported.

Commenting on their dynamics, Michael Lohan said, “He’s not a Hollywood type, you don’t see any pictures of them in the press. That was one of Lindsay’s problems — the paps encroaching on her and coming up with stories. It was tough. But she’s with a guy who doesn’t like the limelight,” he said, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Paris Hilton Snubs President Biden In Favor Of Hanging With Britney Spears)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

Lohan has faced a number of setbacks in her career, largely due to addiction issues with drugs and alcohol, and a number of stints in rehab, as reported by CNN.

This relationship is one of many indicators that she’s turning a new leaf, according to her father. “She’s relaunching her career and you want a good person in your life when you hit that restart button,” Michael Lohan said, according to Page Six.

“Everyone’s happy. Lindsay got her life back when she met him, she’s been living a really happy and healthy life,” he said.

The newlyweds seem blissfully in love, according to Michael Lohan. “You can see how much they love each other in their eyes. I’ve never seen Lindsay so in love … All I care about is that he’s a regular guy,” he said, according to Page Six.