REPORT: There Is ‘Confidence’ Notre Dame And Oregon Will Eventually Join The Big Ten

It sounds like the Big Ten might be adding Notre Dame and Oregon.

The powerhouse football and basketball conference shocked sports fans this week when it added USC and UCLA to the league. The move has changed the landscape of college football forever. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it sounds like the Big Ten might not be done just yet.

USC And UCLA Shock College Football Fans By Joining This Powerhouse Conference https://t.co/BCbaNbTl4Q — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 1, 2022

Jeff Ermann reported that “there’s confidence in Big Ten circles about Notre Dame and Oregon eventually jumping on board.”

Hearing there’s confidence in Big Ten circles about Notre Dame and Oregon eventually jumping on board. — Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) July 1, 2022

If the Fighting Irish and Notre Dame join the Big Ten, I’m not sure the SEC will even be able to hang with the B1G over the course of the next 40 years.

By adding UCLA and USC, the B1G already covers the largest portion of America by a significant gap, and the upcoming TV deal will break every record in the book.

It’s impossible to overstate how USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten will change college sports forever. From a financial standpoint, the B1G will be untouchable. The conference will own the four biggest TV markets in the country. We’re looking at BILLIONS in annual TV revenue. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 30, 2022

Throw Notre Dame into the mix, and we’re talking about TV revenue that hasn’t ever been imagined in the history of college sports.

Welcome to the new era of college football. Things are rapidly changing, and it’s quickly looking like the B1G and SEC will soon be completely untouchable.