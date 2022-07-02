Editorial

REPORT: There Is ‘Confidence’ Notre Dame And Oregon Will Eventually Join The Big Ten

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) runs on to the field as quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) leaves the field in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It sounds like the Big Ten might be adding Notre Dame and Oregon.

The powerhouse football and basketball conference shocked sports fans this week when it added USC and UCLA to the league. The move has changed the landscape of college football forever. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it sounds like the Big Ten might not be done just yet.

Jeff Ermann reported that “there’s confidence in Big Ten circles about Notre Dame and Oregon eventually jumping on board.”

If the Fighting Irish and Notre Dame join the Big Ten, I’m not sure the SEC will even be able to hang with the B1G over the course of the next 40 years.

By adding UCLA and USC, the B1G already covers the largest portion of America by a significant gap, and the upcoming TV deal will break every record in the book.

Throw Notre Dame into the mix, and we’re talking about TV revenue that hasn’t ever been imagined in the history of college sports.

 

Welcome to the new era of college football. Things are rapidly changing, and it’s quickly looking like the B1G and SEC will soon be completely untouchable.