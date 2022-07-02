NBA All Star Re-signs With Pelicans For A Massive Amount Of Money

NBA All-Star Zion Williamson has agreed to a massive contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the contract is a five-year $193 million dollar deal with contract incentives that could earn Williamson up to almost $40 million more dollars.

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has agreed on a five-year, $193 million designated maximum rookie extension that could earn him as much as $231 million, CAA Sports’ Co-Head of Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/z4lnVLD1GM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2022

If Zion Williamson were to make it on the All-NBA team, win league MVP, or become the defensive player of the year next season, then the $193 mil. jumps to $231 million, according to ESPN.

Despite missing all of last season with a lingering foot injury, the Pelicans are going all-in on the 21-year-old Jordan brand athlete. (RELATED: Bob Ley Says LIV Golf Critics Should Also Be Outraged About China And The NBA)

In Williamson’s 85-game career in the NBA, he has averaged 25.7 points, 3.2 assists, and 7.0 rebounds per game, according to Basketball Reference. He is one of the best young players the NBA has to offer. Zion’s insane dunking ability and size make him a force out on the basketball court.

Though Williamson appears to be a transcendent talent, he has been plagued with some tough injuries early in his career. If Zion can stay healthy and available for most Pelicans’ games for the next five years, then the sky is the limit for New Orleans.

It will be worth watching to see if Williamson can carry this New Orleans franchise which has never won an NBA championship.