POLL: 71% Of Voters Don’t Want Biden In 2024

An overwhelming majority of American voters don’t want Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024, according to a recent Harvard CAPS–Harris poll.



71% of Americans surveyed said they do not want Biden to seek a second term, and 29% indicated he should. Among those who opposed Biden’s second term, 45% said he should not make a second bid because “he’s a bad president,” 30% said Biden, who is about to turn 80 this year, is “too old” and 26% said, “it’s time for a change.” Additionally, 60% of voters have doubts about Biden’s mental fitness for office. The poll was conducted from June 28-29, 2022 among 1,308 registered U.S. voters. It is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and the Harris Poll. (RELATED: He’s F*cking Old: Democrat Strategist Worries Biden’s Too Old To Be President Again)

Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard CAPS–Harris Poll weighed in, saying Biden may want to run again, but “the voters say ‘no,’” The Hill reported. Penn also noted, “only 30 percent of Democrats would even vote for him [Biden] in a Democratic presidential primary,” the outlet continued. (RELATED: Financial Markets Report Worst Opening In Fifty Years)

The survey also showed that American voters are increasingly despondent about the economy and the direction of the country. Nearly two thirds of voters said they are financially “getting worse.” This marks the highest recorded percentage to date. Additionally, less than one quarter of voters indicated the U.S. is on the right track. A majority of voters said Congress should focus on investigating issues such as inflation and crime rather than the events on January 6.

Sixty-one percent of voters said President Donald Trump should not run for re-election. Among those who said they would not support Trump, most claimed he is “too erratic.” Sixty percent of voters said they would consider a moderate third-party political candidate in the event of a Trump-Biden face-off. (RELATED: Bill Maher Reveals How Trump Can ‘Easily’ Win In 2024)

This comes as democrat lawmakers brace themselves for tough midterm elections this November, as multiple crises sweep the country under Biden’s watch.