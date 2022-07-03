Biden Demands Gas Prices Go Down, Elicits Praise From Chinese Official

President Joe Biden elicited a positive response from a Chinese Communist Party state official after taking to Twitter to call upon gas stations to lower their prices because of geopolitics.

Biden took to Twitter Saturday imploring companies running major gas stations to drop prices, asserting that “this is a time of war and peril.” His tweet garnered support from Chinese state media official Chen Weihua who praised Biden for finally realizing “that capitalism is all about exploitation,” Fox Business reported. (RELATED: Chinese Media Suggests US Is About To Boil Over With Conflict After SCOTUS Decision)

Weihua is the EU Bureau Chief at China Daily, the outlet continued.

China Daily is a Chinese state-run news agency controlled by the Chinese government that has paid American media outlets millions of dollars to publish Beijing propaganda, Vision Times reported.

My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril. Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 2, 2022

Now US President finally realized that capitalism is all about exploitation. He didn’t believe this before. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) July 2, 2022

While the Chinese state media official praised the President’s tweet, American billionaire Jeff Bezos bit back at Biden, accusing the administration of either misdirecting the American people or misunderstanding “basic market dynamics,” according to a recent tweet. (RELATED: You Know Things Are Bad For Biden When Bezos Starts Chirping)

Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics. https://t.co/XgKfEICZpk — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) July 3, 2022

The Biden Administration has repeatedly attributed high gas prices to Russia waging war on Ukraine but now seems to be implying that increased costs are due to deliberate price gouging.