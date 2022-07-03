Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Announces Retirement From The UFC

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has officially called it a career.

The legendary MMA fighter announced Saturday night after his loss to Jim Miller that he's hanging up his gloves and riding off into the sunset.

“I just don’t love it anymore,” Cerrone told Joe Rogan after the fight. You can watch his full comments below.

Donald Cerrone lays down his gloves and hat in the Octagon at #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/1g7K6GX8OG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 3, 2022

Cerrone finished his career with a record of 36-17, and he’ll go down as an all-time great fan favorite. No matter whether he won or lost, Cowboy always put on a show.

On paper, he was a solid fighter, but never an absolute superstar. Yet, fans always tuned in whenever he fought. Why? The man knew how to entertain and he always left it all in the octagon.

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on retirement “Imma drink beer in the front row…have a belly so big that I can’t see my dick” @Cowboycerrone #ufc276 pic.twitter.com/mmMDyvb0Ju — BroBible (@BroBible) July 3, 2022

Now, after years and years of throwing punches and taking strikes for the enjoyment of the fans, he’s taking his family and going home.

There’s no doubt he’s earned a long and relaxing retirement.

What a career it has been for Donald Cerrone 👏 #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/TdDjUU5cmO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 3, 2022

Props to Cerrone on an amazing career. You just love to see it!