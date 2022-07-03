REVIEW: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Is Incredible

“Stranger Things” hit a home run with season four.

The final two episodes of the fourth season of the hit Netflix show dropped this past Friday morning, and millions of people around the globe rushed to watch. (RELATED: Watch The Chilling Trailer For Volume 2 Of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4)

Now, I’m not going to spoil anything about the final two episodes, which are essentially each movies, but I will say that season four was epic.

Fans waited three years for some new episodes, and there was a lot of complaining and groaning about the insane gap between seasons three and four.

Hell, I was one of the most vocal complainers, but I always said I would stomach the wait as long as the product was incredible.

Well, with season four in the books, it’s safe to say “Stranger Things” absolutely crushed it. It was an absolutely epic ride, and other than maybe the first season, I’d argue it’s the best season of the hit Netflix show that we’ve had in a long time.

It was ambitious, spanned the globe, was incredibly intense, violent and had some feel-good moments. More than anything, it kept me on the edge of my seat the whole time, which is the main metric I use to measure a show’s success.

Plus, Hopper’s storyline in season four was nothing short of epic. Every time we were in Russia watching him kick ass or scheme up a plan, I couldn’t take my eyes off the screen.

Now, we gear up for season five! It’s been an amazing run and I can’t wait to see how we close it out!