Nate Diaz Appears To Attack A Reporter In Viral Video

Nate Diaz appeared to cross the line Saturday during UFC 276.

In a video tweeted by @illanklepicyou, the legendary fighter was speaking with a media member associated with the Nelk Boys when Diaz slapped his mic out of his hand and appeared to hit him in the head. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the incredibly bizarre interaction below.

Nate Diaz slaps Full Send reporter backstage at UFC 276 for talking shit on Twitter #UFC276 #StocktonSlap 👋🏼😂 pic.twitter.com/UbjY8yDERS — MMAFreak (@illanklepicyou) July 3, 2022

Seriously, what the hell was Nate Diaz thinking by doing this? Why did he think hitting a member of the media was a good idea? It’s just a mind-boggling decision.

You could hear Nate say something about tweets, but as far as I can tell from looking around online, there doesn’t seem to be any clear indication what he was talking about.

Nate Diaz smacked the shit out of the @nelkboys reporter. This isn’t a place to be cute. pic.twitter.com/pTv7ceFkVn — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) July 3, 2022

Still, even if he was upset about something someone said online, there’s no reason at all to ever hit a person, especially a member of the media during an interview.

I don’t care how upset you might be about something. Nate Diaz is a professional fighter! The fact he thought this was appropriate or okay is absolutely insane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nate Diaz (@natediaz209)

Make better decisions, Nate. Make much better decisions!