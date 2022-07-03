REPORT: The Big Ten Is Waiting On A Decision From Notre Dame Before Further Possible Expansion

All eyes in the college football world are on Notre Dame.

Following the Big Ten adding USC and UCLA, everyone is waiting to see if the B1G will continue to add more teams, most notably the Fighting Irish. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Notre Dame Reportedly Might Join This Powerhouse Conference. https://t.co/8horORLDwQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 3, 2022

As of Sunday afternoon, there’s been no update with Notre Dame, but Dennis Dodd reported that until the Fighting Irish make a decision, the Big Ten won’t move on any programs.

To make matters more interesting, it sounds like the B1G might not be interested in adding Washington or Oregon, despite whispers about potential interest in the PAC-12 teams.

USC And UCLA Are Joining The Big Ten https://t.co/YqIVt1LGbT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 30, 2022

So, to put it as bluntly as possible, until Notre Dame decides if it wants to join the B1G or not, the wheels of progress in college football have come to a grinding halt.

The biggest question now is whether or not the Fighting Irish pull the trigger on joining the B1G. Given the fact USC and UCLA are already in the fold and the new era of football is upon us, I think it only makes sense for ND to get in on the party and dance with the B1G.

It’s the perfect geographic fit and there are plenty of ND’s traditional rivals already in the conference.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball)

Again, I have no idea what’s going to happen, but it certainly seems like the Fighting Irish are in the driver’s seat for the time being. If you’re a B1G man, you better hope an agreement is reached soon!