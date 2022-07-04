ANALYSIS: Democrats’ Last Hope For The Midterms Is Falling Apart

Democrats know that with the disastrous state of the economy, their chances for the midterm elections are slim. The party controls the House of Representatives and the White House, but they are hoping to gain back the Senate in November. Their chances for success aren’t looking good.

Poll after poll shows that economic concerns are at the forefront of voters’ minds. In fact, the state of the economy appears to be the only issue voters can find a bipartisan consensus on. A large percentage of both Democrats and Republicans had a pessimistic view of the economy. An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that 67% of Democrats and 90% of Republicans say the economy is in poor condition.