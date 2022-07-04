ESPN Publishes Disgusting Article About Americans ‘Losing Freedom’ On The Fourth Of July

ESPN decided to go completely insane for the Fourth of July.

Today, we celebrate the birth of the greatest nation the world has ever seen. America is a shining light of hope, justice, righteousness and good. Rational people recognize this fact and celebrate it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Combat Veteran Shares Incredibly Powerful Message About America’s Greatness https://t.co/F6sPeqi8hh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 4, 2022

What did ESPN do? The network, which is supposed to be focused on sports, published an article titled “Baseball, barbecue and losing freedom this Fourth of July” by author Howard Bryant.

It absolutely needs to be seen to be believed.

This is one of ESPN’s top articles on the Fourth of July. Absolutely disgusting. pic.twitter.com/6u13Ar6tFn — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 4, 2022

Bryant wrote the following in part:

Grilling, baseball and fireworks, first replaced by symbols — and now by a country tearing itself completely apart. July 4, 2022, falls in the midst of devastation. It is Independence Day in America with independence under current and relentless assault. From Miranda rights to the environment, to the separation of church and state, to guns — so many guns — people are reeling. The U.S. Supreme Court has run a chain saw through what two generations of Americans had known to be the legal baselines of their lives. Tens of millions of women today do not feel freedom and certainly are not celebrating independence. The people who can become pregnant who feel celebratory toward the Court may do so from the victory of their position, but it nevertheless remains true that the power of choice — and the right to privacy — has been taken from all of them.

I suggest you all read the entire article. It’s so unbelievable that it’s hard to believe it’s real, but it very much is. Apparently, if you don’t love Colin Kaepernick, you’re part of the problem.

The section I block quoted above just sums it up the best. Americans had our Second Amendment rights affirmed and Roe V. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, and somehow, I guess we all have less freedom now.

In what whacked out alternate reality does any of that make sense?

On The Fourth Of July, Let’s Remember That America Is The Best Thing To Ever Happen To The World https://t.co/rYPMxUaby0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 4, 2022

This is the United States, and while we’re not perfect, we’re still miles ahead of every other country in the world. When there is trouble and chaos sweeping the globe, who gets sent to save the day?

Americans, and I know that because I know a lot of men who have killed and spilled blood for this beautiful country. I’d suggest the people running the clown show over at ESPN meet a few of them. They might learn to be a little bit more grateful.

“F**king ignorant.” Former Delta Force commando Robert Keller didn’t mince words when talking about idiots, particularly young people, who sympathize with and make excuses for terrorists and America’s enemies. This is a must-watch: pic.twitter.com/eUhANGTBaA — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 26, 2022

I could spend the rest of my day ripping this to shreds, but I’m currently watching “Miracle” as I get ready for an epic day. I’ll let the people at ESPN keep throwing a tantrum about how glorious this country is. Next time, just crack a beer and relax.