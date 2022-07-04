FLASHBACK: Former Delta Force Operator Chris VanSant Says America Is ‘Unequivocally’ The Greatest Country On Earth

It’s the Fourth of July, and today is all about celebrating the United States of America.

While there are a lot of people down and out on the USA these days, I’m still as proud as ever of the country we call home. This morning, I spent some time thinking about all the men and women who have paid a high price for us to be here, and it reminded me of my interview with former Delta Force operator Chris VanSant.

What’s it like to be on the mission to capture Saddam Hussein? Former Delta Force operator Chris VanSant was on the mission to snatch the deposed dictator, and 60 pounds of fish played a crucial role! Find out how it all went down here: pic.twitter.com/SD3FdX6M3e — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 25, 2022

During my interview with VanSant in early 2022, I asked the former commando if he thought the USA was the best country on the planet. Without hesitation, VanSant said America is “unequivocally” the best nation on the planet, and he shared a message every citizen should hear.

Fire it up below.

I agree with every single word VanSant said, and the fact that you’re reading this on the Fourth of July tells me you probably do too.

He’s a hell of a man, and there are a lot of people out there just like him cut from the same cloth. As Americans, we should all be thankful guys like him exist and are on our side.

“F**king ignorant.” Former Delta Force commando Robert Keller didn’t mince words when talking about idiots, particularly young people, who sympathize with and make excuses for terrorists and America’s enemies. This is a must-watch: pic.twitter.com/eUhANGTBaA — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 26, 2022

Now, go crack open a beer and celebrate the greatest country on Earth. We’re all very blessed to be here!