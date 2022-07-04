Editorial

FLASHBACK: Former Delta Force Operator Chris VanSant Says America Is ‘Unequivocally’ The Greatest Country On Earth

BLOG
Chris VanSant (Credit: Daily Caller and Chris VanSant)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It’s the Fourth of July, and today is all about celebrating the United States of America.

While there are a lot of people down and out on the USA these days, I’m still as proud as ever of the country we call home. This morning, I spent some time thinking about all the men and women who have paid a high price for us to be here, and it reminded me of my interview with former Delta Force operator Chris VanSant.

During my interview with VanSant in early 2022, I asked the former commando if he thought the USA was the best country on the planet. Without hesitation, VanSant said America is “unequivocally” the best nation on the planet, and he shared a message every citizen should hear.

Fire it up below.

I agree with every single word VanSant said, and the fact that you’re reading this on the Fourth of July tells me you probably do too.

He’s a hell of a man, and there are a lot of people out there just like him cut from the same cloth. As Americans, we should all be thankful guys like him exist and are on our side.

Now, go crack open a beer and celebrate the greatest country on Earth. We’re all very blessed to be here!