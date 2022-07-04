FULL REVIEW: ‘The Terminal List’ With Chris Pratt Is A Phenomenal Series

“The Terminal List” was everything fans were hoping it would be.

The highly-anticipated show with Chris Pratt as Navy SEAL James Reece on the hunt for revenge dropped Friday on Amazon, and I quickly cruised through the entire eight episodes. (RELATED: Watch The Sinister New Trailer For ‘The Terminal List’ With Chris Pratt)

Without spoiling anything, I will say that “The Terminal List” is the definition of a show that focuses on giving fans an epic ride and not much else.

From the opening minutes through the closing credits, the action never stops and the violence is incredibly well done. The production quality is just as high as anything you’d see in a major movie.

Jack Carr promised me in our interview that the show wouldn’t be watered down on the violence fans read in the book, and he wasn’t wrong.

It was grisly at times, and I loved it!

Now, I will say that there are some very noticeable and big changes from the book. So, if you’re a big fan of the novel from Carr, you better be prepared for some things to be done differently.

Does it detract from the overall story? Not at all, but it’s something to just be aware of.

Also, Pratt as Reece was so unbelievably great that it’s hard to put in words. It’s not a secret that Pratt was always the envisioned actor when Reese was put on paper, and the Hollywood star didn’t disappoint.

He was incredibly intimidating as a Navy SEAL slaughtering the people responsible for going after his men and family.

Make sure to check out “The Terminal List” ASAP on Amazon. You can thank me later!