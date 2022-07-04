‘Get The F**k Out Of Here’: Ilhan Omar Booed At Music Festival In Her Home State

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was booed by Somali music fans at a packed festival Saturday in her home state.

The members of the crowd booed and chanted their displeasure at the congresswoman while she presented an award to Somali artist Suldaan Seeraar, according to a video posted to congressional candidate Shukri Abdirahman’s account. The event in which Omar presented the award took place during the state’s celebration of Somali independence, Newsweek reported.

Some festival-goers at the Target Center in Minneapolis were heard yelling at Omar, a Somali-American, to “get the f*ck out of here” as she walked on stage with her husband Tim Mynett, Fox News reported several videos show.

“Ok. Ok. Ok. Ok. Ok. We don’t have all night,” Omar told the crowd as she tried to calm the boos, according to the videos. (RELATED: ‘Every Word Of This Is False’: Ted Cruz Rips Ilhan Omar’s Claims About Praying Football Coach SCOTUS Ruling)

It is unclear why Omar was booed on the Minnesota stage. Abdirahman, who is running as a Republican for Omar’s seat, claimed the crowd’s jeers were in response to Omar’s pro-LGBTQ and pro-abortion views.

“Ilhan Omar’s BOOOD by nearly 10K SOMALIS at a sold-out, highly-anticipated Somali music concert at Target Center in Minneapolis! This’s what she gets for trading her Godly, Conservative values for the sinful LGBTQIA’s & the promiscuous abortionists,” Abdirahman tweeted Sunday.

The concert was last night pic.twitter.com/xBtgCObiu8 — Shukri Abdirahman (@ShuForCongress) July 3, 2022

Omar reportedly claimed at a pro-abortion protest at Union Station in Washington, D.C., that after the Supreme Court released its decision overturning Roe v. Wade, women would be “forced” to have children or die in states with trigger laws that banned or restricted abortion.

“In almost half of this country, states are ready to ban abortion. Outright ban abortion. That means if you are sick, if you are raped, there is incest, you are forced to have that baby or die,” Omar said, Fox News reported.