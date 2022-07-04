Jan. 6 Committee Member Zoe Lofgren Wonders Why DOJ Hasn’t Subpoenaed Cassidy Hutchinson

Democratic California Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the Jan. 6 Committee, questioned Sunday why the Department of Justice (DOJ) has not subpoenaed former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

In an interview with “Meet The Press,” Lofgren questioned the DOJ, saying that they have the power to subpoena Hutchinson and that the Jan. 6 committee is not a part of the DOJ and is a legislative committee. Lofgren was specifically asked about a New York Times report that said DOJ officials were shocked by Hutchinson’s testimony.

“We’re not an arm of the Department of Justice. We’re a legislative committee. They have subpoena power. They could subpoena Ms. Hutchinson. I’m surprised they had not done so,” Lofgren said in the interview.

“What are they doing over there? They have a much greater opportunity to enforce their subpoenas than our legislative committee does,” Lofgren continued.

ICYMI: @RepZoeLofgren (D-Calif.) tells #MTP she’s surprised the Justice Dept. hasn’t subpoenaed former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Rep. Lofgren: “It’s obvious she’s being intimidated, people are trying to discredit her.” pic.twitter.com/JxoWMm9sFR — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 4, 2022

Hutchinson made headlines after testifying before the Jan. 6 committee, where she claimed former President Donald Trump lunged for the steering wheel in an effort to reroute the car to the Capitol where protesters were gathering. Sources close to the Secret Service have denied her claims. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Text Messages Show Cassidy Hutchinson Referring To January 6 Committee As ‘BS’)

Hutchinson also claimed she wrote a letter displayed by Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney during the hearings. The letter was written on Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’s note card and read: “Anyone who entered the Capitol without proper authority should leave immediately.” Former lawyer Eric Herschmann has since claimed he was the one who wrote the letter. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Claim Rep. Zoe Lofgren Broke House Rules With 1,939-Page Report On Capitol Riot)

Hutchinson called the committee “bs” in a text message obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller.