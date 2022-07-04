Biden Promises That America’s ‘Best Days Still Lie Ahead’ In July 4 Message

As some members of his party are quietly wondering whether he’s the right person to run for president in 2024, President Joe Biden is urging Americans to look ahead as they celebrate this year’s July 4 holiday.

“The Fourth of July is a sacred day in our country – it’s a time to celebrate the goodness of our nation, the only nation on Earth founded based on an idea: that all people are created equal. Make no mistake, our best days still lie ahead,” Biden tweeted Monday morning.

The Fourth of July is a sacred day in our country – it’s a time to celebrate the goodness of our nation, the only nation on Earth founded based on an idea: that all people are created equal. Make no mistake, our best days still lie ahead. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 4, 2022

Biden is dealing with multiple domestic crises during this July 4, from the fallout over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade to continued inflation and high gas prices. Perhaps as a result, this year’s message to Americans marked a different tone than 2021, when the Biden administration flaunted that “the cost of a 4th of July BBQ” was down “$0.16 from last year.”

In 2022, the Biden administration hasn’t highlighted the cost of a holiday BBQ – likely because a July 4 cookout is up 17% from 2021, according to an American Farm Bureau Federation survey. Instead, shortly after Biden’s tweet, the White House wrote a simple message for this year wishing Americans a “Happy Fourth of July from the Biden-Harris Administration.” (RELATED: INFLATION FIREWORKS: 4th Of July BBQs Just Got A Lot More Expensive)

Happy Fourth of July from the Biden-Harris Administration. pic.twitter.com/3ApIfwqmOG — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 4, 2022

Biden will host a July 4 event at the White House on Monday evening, where he’ll deliver remarks to the nation. Last year, the president declared that “America is coming back together” during his July 4 speech, touting the administration’s response to the global pandemic.

With sinking poll numbers, it remains unclear what tone Biden will strike for the 2022 holiday. But, one thing is clear – even as Americans appear fed up by the various problems plaguing the country, the White House is trying to spin things into a positive tone.

“Fighting inflation and lowering prices is the president’s number one economic priority, and he’s laser focused on doing everything he can to make sure the economy is working for the American people,” White House spokesman Chris Meagher told The Associated Press. “And we’re in a strong position to transition from our historic jobs recovery to stable and steady growth. Because of the work we’ve done to bring the pandemic under control, COVID is not the disruptive factor it has been for so long.”