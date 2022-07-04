Manhunt Underway After Police ID Person Of Interest In Deadly Parade Shooting

A manhunt is underway after a gunman open fired on a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

Police have identified 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo as a person of interest in the deadly massacre, according to the New York Post. Crimo, who goes by the name “Bobby,” is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police believe he could be driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit with the Illinois license plate DM80653, according to the New York Post.

Police seeking person of interest 22 yr old Bobby Crimo in #HighlandParkParade mass shooting 2010 Silver Honda FIT IL plate 80653 pic.twitter.com/7V2aUvzUgL — Anthony Ponce (@anthonyponceTV) July 4, 2022

At least six people were killed and dozens of others were wounded, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. It is believed the gunman open fired while standing on a roof.

“The police started reacting and I saw some people falling,” 57-year-old Jeff Leon, who attended the parade with his family, told CNN. (RELATED: REPORT: UFC Star Kevin Holland Stops Shooting In Texas)

There are reportedly multiple fatalities following a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Warning: Gunshots heard in below video.pic.twitter.com/F0BrsEXIS8 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 4, 2022

“We just took off. And, you know, we, we were hiding behind cars, folding into the next car and making our way,” Leon told the outlet.

Video footage posted to social media captured the sound of the gunfire and the harrowing moments that unfolded as people began to scurry for cover and scream in terror.