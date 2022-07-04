Editorial

REPORT: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado And Utah Are Meeting With The Big 12

Oct 16, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up prior to a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It sounds like the Big 12 might try to poach several PAC-12 teams.

Following USC and UCLA leaving the PAC-12 for the Big Ten, a race has kicked off for teams to find new stability, and nobody wants to be left out in the cold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like the PAC-12 is going to get picked clean.

Jason Scheer reported that Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado are all meeting with the Big 12 this week to discuss possible expansion (via TheComeback.com).

The war is on in the world of college football, and it looks like the Big 12 is getting ready to possibly rock the Big 12 with a massive strike.

The Big Ten already took the two biggest brands in the conference, and if ASU, Arizona, Colorado and Utah all dip to the Big 12, the conference will essentially die.

 

At that point, Washington and Oregon would have no incentive to stick around. I’d imagine they’ll also leave. Oregon might go to the Big Ten and Washington could also end up in the Big 12.

All I know for sure is that things are quickly changing, and anyone who says with complete certainty how this will end is lying to you.

 

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on expansion as we have them.