Ricky Martin Denies Restraining Order Allegations

Singer Ricky Martin is pushing back against reports that officials in Puerto Rico issued a domestic-violence related restraining order against him.

Martin’s team has pushed back on the reported court filing, the New York Post reported Sunday. “The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated,” his spokesperson said Sunday, in a statement to the outlet. “We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter, our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated,” they said.

Police attended Martin’s high-end Dorado-area home to serve the 50-year-old the documents that were notarized Friday, but police spokesperson Axel Valencia said he was not present at the time, the New York Post reported.

“Up until now, police haven’t been able to find him,” Valencia said Saturday, according to the outlet. Local newspaper El Vocero reportedly indicated the document states “the petitioner fears for his safety.”

The name of the individual that allegedly requested the restraining order and accused Martin of domestic violence has not been identified, but reports indicate the complainant is not Martin’s husband, Jwan Yosef, according to the New York Post.

Martin and the complainant dated for seven months, and the singer allegedly refused to accept their purported relationship was over, the restraining order claimed, the New York Post reported. He reportedly is accused of making unwelcome visits near the complainant's home at least three times.

Valencia said the complainant did not reach out for police assistance but rather went directly to court with the allegations, the New York Post reported.