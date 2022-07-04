Unearthed Video Shows Julia Louis-Dreyfus Swearing In Front Of Elmo

Julia Louis-Dreyfus had a potty mouth when she was filming on “Sesame Street” in 1994, and the unearthed video is now raking in millions of views online.

The fabulously funny video shows Louis-Dreyfus as she works through a scene with the Muppets and comes to an understanding of how her scene will unfold, according to Newsweek. She gets counted down, and they begin recording the scene, but Louis-Dreyfus messes up her line, reacting by uttering a swear word.

In character with the cameras rolling, she says the line “So that’s it!” very loudly, and the Muppets shush her as planned. “The grump needs… sh*t, sorry!” Louis-Dreyfus says in the video.

The Muppets immediately noticed her slip-up and stayed completely in character, the video showed. “She said a bad word!” Elmo said.

The “Seinfeld” star wore a yellow blazer and skirt with a dress shirt underneath, perfectly matching with her Muppet friends on the child-oriented show. (RELATED: Estelle Harris, Famous Actress From ‘Seinfeld,’ Passes Away At Age Of 93)

The blooper clip was all of roughly 30 seconds long, but the footage packed in a whole lot of entertainment value. Immediately after Louis-Dreyfus uttered a curse-word on the set of “Sesame Street,” Elmo said, “Five dollars,” requesting that she put money in to the tip jar.

The Muppets continued to stay in character while Louis-Dreyfus continued to react to her slip-up.

“You’re going to be a rich Muppet at the end of this day,” Louis-Dreyfus said as she prepared to redo the take.