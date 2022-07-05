REPORT: Aide To NYC Mayor Eric Adams Jumped At Gunpoint

An aide to Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams was reportedly held at gunpoint in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The aide was apparently standing on a traffic island while scouting a building in anticipation of a visit from Adams when the muggers closed in on him around 10:30 a.m., according to the New York Post.

The assistant was allegedly shoved to the ground after refusing to give up his wallet, which contained five credit cards, and his city-owned cellphone, PIX11 reported. One of the suspects also pulled out a gun, the outlet reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Woman Pushing Baby In Stroller Shot In The Head At Close Range)

The two suspects fled after allegedly taking the items by force, NBC reported. One of the men supposedly escaped on Citibike, according to the outlet.

Both suspects were described as black males, with one wearing sunglasses and a blue mask, and the other wearing a blue and white sweatshirt, the New York Post reported

Adam’s aide apparently walked one block to the former Brooklyn Navy Yard, where a security guard assisted him in calling 9-1-1, the New York Post reported.

The aide has been reportedly identified as a 33-year-old city worker, who was hired by former Democratic New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio in 2021.

The aide reportedly suffered no injuries and even refused medical treatment.

No arrests have been made.