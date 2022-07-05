Madison Bumgarner Enters The Diamondbacks/Giants Game Carrying The American Flag On The Fourth Of July

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner showed up in style against the Giants on the Fourth of July.

Bumgarner took the field with the American flag draped over his shoulders during the 8-3 win over the Giants, and the video is pure America.

Give it a watch below.

Repping the red, white, and blue. pic.twitter.com/EY0hJMRjY7 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 4, 2022

It’s great to see an American athlete who loves the red, white and blue. Ever since Colin Kaepernick refused to stand for the national anthem, many in the media have tried to convince us that there’s nothing great about this country or the flag.

People are more or less shamed into openly criticizing America or at the very least, remaining silent. Remember when Drew Brees said he wasn’t down with kneeling for the anthem and he was treated like he committed a war crime?

Drew Brees Apologizes For Saying He Doesn’t Support Kneeling During The National Anthem https://t.co/2B0xosTnxH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 4, 2020

Clearly, Bumgarner loves this amazing country we call home, and he’s not afraid to show off that love for all the fans in the stadium and watching on TV.

People are craving patriotic content and we want to inject a new sense of American excellence into our country’s soul. A superstar athlete proudly carrying the flag is exactly what I want to see.

The media is treating Colin Kaepernick like a hero, but nothing could be further from the truth. He’s a trash quarterback and a bum. pic.twitter.com/ztKUP5gEg0 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 11, 2022

Props to Bumgarner for repping America on our nation’s birthday!